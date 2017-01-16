PTI should wait for SC’s verdict on Panama Papers: Irfan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) should wait for the verdict of Supreme Court regarding Panama Papers case.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would accept the apex court’s decisions on Panama Papers issue.

Irfan Siddiqui said the speeches and addresses of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were based on reality and there was nothing contradictory in them.

He said the prime minister had not told any lie in his speech in the Parliament but some political opponents were making it controversial for point scoring, however PM stand with his stance on speech.

He said there was nothing new in BBC report regarding ownership of Nelson and Nescol as we had asserted same on day first.

Replying to a question, he said the government was taking steps for enhancing literary activities in the country as literature reflects love, tolerance and humanity.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had declared the year-2017 as a year of ‘Zarb-e-Qalam’ to highlight soft image of the country.