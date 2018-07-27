PTI-‘s Omar Ayub Khan wins NA-17 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Omer Ayub Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-17 Haripur by securing 172,609 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Babar Nawaz Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stood second by getting 132,756 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Muhamamd Zubair by getting 9,627 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 52.22%.