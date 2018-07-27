PTI-‘s Imran Khan wins NA-95 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-95 Mianwali-I by securing 163,538 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Obaid Ullah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stood second by getting 50,015 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Muhammad Tauqeer-ul-Hasnain Shah by getting 16,712 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 54.29%.