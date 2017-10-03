PTI running campaign to create mistrust among institutions: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal
Tuesday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Sheikh
Rasheed were running a campaign on social media to create mistrust
among national institutions.
The PTI had failed to face the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on the
political front and were now trying to come into power through back
door, but it would not succeed in its endeavour, he said talking to
a private news channel.
The minister said the general election 2018 would be contested
on the basis of performance. The PML-N government had been serving the people for the last four years without any corruption sacandal.
He said self-accountability was essential for a nation to move
forward.
He said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was
disqualified for having an ‘Iqama’. After the decison of Supreme
Court in the Panama Papers case, the country’s stock exchange
had suffered huge loss, he added.
To a question, the minister said the government could not
make any amendment in the Constitution without the consesus of
political parties.
Ahsan Iqbal said the Pakistani people had more potential
than any country of the region and could perform in
every field. Hwever, continuity of the systmen was vital for
progress.
“The Parliament has done away with the dictatorial clauses in
the Political Parties laws. This is another step towards
strengthening democracy because strong democracy was imperative for
strong defence,” Ahsan Iqbal said.
He said the Supreme Court was protector of the country’s law and
Constitution and the PML-N always believed in rule of law.
Mentioning to unpopular amendments in the Constitution by
dictators, he said a Musharraf like amendment was also made by
General Ayub Khan to keep popular leaders away from politics, which
was done away with by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
“Now, the present parliament has thrown away a discriminatory
amendment introduced by Pervez Musharraf to keep away popular
leaders from political arena,” he said.
He said those criticizing the amendment must be ware that
such black laws of dictatorial regimes bar popular leaders from
politicking. “Today once again Nawaz Sharif is the party president
and it was the will of the people to see him in active politics.”
