PTI ridiculing constitutional institutions: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday took exception to the boisterous attitude adopted by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly.

The party had no respect for the country’s constitutional institutions as evident from their rowdy and ridiculing attitude in the National Assembly, she said while talking to the media outside the Parliament House.

She said it also reflected from the attitude of PTI lawmakers that party chief Imran Khan was in complete knowledge of what was going to happen in the House.

Imran Khan knew that the PTI’s case on the Panama Papers, which was being heard by the Supreme Court, was weak as the arguments offered by his counsel had no substance and he was sensing that he would not get the desired verdict, she added.

The minister reiterated that Imran was in the habit of ridiculing state institutions as he had done during the party’s sit-in in front of the Parliament House.

She said Imran had noting to do with the elimination of corruption. In fact he wanted to come into power and for the purpose, he was making desperate attempts, she added.

Marriyum said Imran was not happy with flourishing economy and strengthening democracy in the country. He was trying to hamper the country’s journey towards prosperity, but the nation had rejected his that peculiar psychiatric disposition.