PTI responsible for creating unrest,chaos in country: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) believed in politics of allegations and responsible for creating unrest,chaos in the country from last four years.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI chief Imran Khan believed in politics of agitation and allegation to others.

He said PTI was a one man show party and if its chief Imran Khan would be disqualified from the courts than his party would be dispersed.

Tariq Chaudhry said PTI wanted to continue its policy of alleged baseless allegations on others till the general election of 2018 for political point scoring.

He said PML-N would win the general election due to its performance and complete development agenda all over the country.

Replying to a question, he said prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider already clarified his position regarding his statement during press conference.

He said PML-N fully united under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.