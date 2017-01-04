PTI repeating old baseless narratives: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N Member of the National Assembly Talal Chaudhry Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was repeating its old baseless narratives before the new bench of the Supreme Court hearing the Panama Papers case.

Talking to the media here, he said the elements who were defeated by the Prime Minister would also face the same fate while confronting Maryam Nawaz.

In today’s proceedings, new stories were carved out instead of responding to the four questions, he said, advising PTI chief Imran Khan against repeating the old stories and bringing out verified evidences.

He said the PTI had now targeted Maryam Nawaz after its failure to bring about a case against the Prime Minister.

It failed to prove any allegation over flats ownership or money laundering as the Prime Minister’s name was not mentioned in the Panama Papers, he added.

Talal said the PTI leadership was afraid of PML-N and they would face humiliation in their baseless campaign against Maryam Nawaz.

The PTI leadership had to eat a humble pie before the Supreme Court bench due to frequent twists in their stance, he added.

He dismissed the PTI’s claims over submission of new papers before the Supreme Court by saying that the same were nothing but pack of useless set of papers.Talal Chaudhry said the PTI again submitted uncertified and forged documents in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The PTI leadership hurled allegations without any evidence, he added.

He said uncertified documents were like trash papers as such documents had no worth.

Imran Khan should rather produce authentic documents instead of telling stories to the nation, he added.

He said the PML-N had full confidence in the Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Papers case and would accept its verdict.

Talal Chaudhry said the PTI leaders started making lame excuses when the apex court sought solid evidence regarding its allegations.

The PTI would face the same embarassing situation in the Panama

Papers case which it had to undergo after the report of the judicial commission which was formed to probe alleged rigging in the 2013 general election.

He said the people had rejected the allegations and elected Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister for the third time.

Talal expressed the hope that the people would again give a clean chit to the PML-N and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would again be elected as prime minister in 2018 election.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhry challenged the the PTI to decide on which pitch its leadership wanted to play a match with the PML-N.

The case was in the court while the PTI leaders were busy in levelling baseless charges against the PML and its leadership, he added.

Tariq Fazal said the PTI had furnished some material in the court which had no link with the facts.

“The PTI leaders are worried as they do not know how to act. The party is a mixture of various political groups and thus it lacks coherence. The leadership have forgotten their slogan of change,” he added.