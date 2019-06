ISLAMABAD, Jun 01 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) had always remained on the forefront for independence of judiciary and rule of law in the country and would continue to follow this path.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said Pakistan Muslim League (N) respected the institutions and law according to its own desires and expediency.