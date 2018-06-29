PTI received 4,500 applications for tickets: Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN, June 29 (APP)::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday claimed the PTI had become a popular political party as it had received 4,500 applications for tickets across the country.

He was of the view the PTI was the only party which had set up a review board for issuance of tickets.

Addressing corner meetings in connection with general election, Qureshi said the PTI would set up corruption-free system after coming to power.

He said they would improve the police department like KP police.

He hoped that general election would be free,fair and transparent.