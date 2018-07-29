PTI ready to open constituencies on rigging objections: Naeem

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Leader Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Naeemul Haq Sunday said PTI was ready to open any constituency if there was doubt of rigging in it by any political party.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI had majority seats in Karachi as people had rejected Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement due to failure of these parties in providing basic facilities to the residents of metropolitan city.

To a question, the PTI leader said the party would hopefully decide the name of next chief minister Punjab till tomorrow.

Naeem-ul-Haq said human right development would be the top priority of PTI and all policies of the party would be for the uplift of the lower class.

To another question, he said all the political parties should use the forum of National Assembly for resolving issues like rigging allegations in future as well and take collective measures to strengthen democracy in the country. PTI would extend full cooperation to all opposition parties in the National Assembly, he added.