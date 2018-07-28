PTI ready to open constituencies on parties’ objections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed on Saturday said his party was ready to open constituencies if any political party have doubt of rigging.

Talking to a private news channel, he said general election was held in a free, fair and transparent manner, but despite that PTI had no objection to probe into rigging allegations by the political parties.

He said after making its government, the party would ensure justice system and across the board accountability to strengthen national institutions.

PTI had made huge progress during its previous government in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa in various sectors including education, police, tourism and health, he said adding people of KPK had given their decision in PTI’s favour due to its immaculate performance.

He said human development would be the top priority of PTI government during its current tenure.