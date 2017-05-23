PTI questioning ECP’s jurisdiction while rejecting foreign funding charges: SC

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib

Nisar on Tuesday expressed his wonder that the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf

(PTI) was questioning the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while rejecting the allegations of foreign funding.

The CJP gave the observation while heading a three-member SC bench,

which heard PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition seeking disqualification

of PTI chief Imran Khan for concealing offshore companies and receiving foreign funds.

During the course of proceedings, Imran Khan’s counsel Anwar

Mansoor Khan took the plea that the petition was non-maintainable under

Article 184 (3).

Moreover, he added, “As per the Political Parties Act, if

allegations against any party of receiving funds from a foreign country

or multi-national company proved, the federal government is bound to

send a reference to the Supreme Court within 15 days.”

Anwar Manssor said the declaration for foreign funds being received

by a political party could only be issued by the federal government,

while the apex court took a decision on the reference sent by it.

The counsel then pleaded the court to constitute a commission to

probe the foreign funding allegations against the PTI. Upon which, the

CJP asked as to why not the matter be referred to the ECP.

Anwar Mansoor replied that the ECP’s jurisdiction ended with

allotment of election symbols to political parties.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial remarked that the ECP had full powers

to hold elections as well as investigations.

Earlier, the PTI chief submitted details of purchase of Bani

Gala land and bank accounts on the issue of offshore company in

the case.

The court adjourned the case till Wednesday.