ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Minister for Defence Production
Rana Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf
(PTI) had different attitude as compared to other political
parties as it was pursuing the politics of confrontation and
agitation.
PTI chief Imran Khan, who wanted unrest and chaos in the
country, was in the habit of using derogatory language against
his political opponents, he said talking to a private news channel.
He said he had never used unparlimentary language
against his any opponent.
The minister urged everybody to be careful while giving
statements on sub judice matters.
He said Nehal Hashmi’s remarks regarding the joint investigation
team (JIT) were his personal opinion and it was a wrong perception
that the same reflected tghe viewpoint of Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz. The party leadership had already taken necessary
action against Nehal Hashmi to stop further debate on the
issue, he added.
Replying to a question, he said the prime minister’s son Hussain
Nawaz had appeared before the JIT and given answer to its question.
Similarly, Imran Khan should also give answer to questions about
the money trail for purchase of Bani Gala land in the court, he added.
PTI pursuing politics of confrontation, agitation: Tanveer
