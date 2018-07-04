PTI proposes Centralized Knowledge Economy Authority to boost exports

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans to establish a Centralized Knowledge Economy Authority (CKEA)
with an objective to making Information Technology (IT) the top contributor to exports and job creation.
The Authority, having statutory powers for procurement,
policies and regulations, will be headed by a CIO who would ensure
that a connected and shared eco-system is developed aligned to central
strategy in partnership with industry that can provide basis for
digitalization not currently possible due to isolated and
fragmented approach.
The CIO will also provide expert leadership
and will be from private sector. This is to ensure that
the authority works with a more agile mindset compared to
existing government bureaucracy.
The Party has introduced its official Digital Policy
under a Vision to transform Pakistan into a knowledge economy.
A Digital Policy document has revealed that strategic
guidance will be provided by a committee chaired by
Prime Minister, comprising Cabinet Members and Members
from the industry.
A centrally led hybrid governance model is proposed where
provinces will also appoint CIOs who will be responsible to align
provincial digital policies and programmes with national programme.
A Council comprising CIOs from Federal and Provincial
Governments will be established on sidelines of Council of
Common Interests (CCI) and will meet quarterly to review progress
and resolve conflicts/issues.
The document said PTI would leverage technology to
create jobs, increase exports and curb corruption. The party has
set an ambitious target of increasing Pakistan’s IT exports to
US $ 10 billion over the next 5 years.
It has been further proposed that to boost the IT industry
of the country, the Party would focus on National Digital
Transformation Initiative and e-Government and plans to initiate
projects worth US $ 2 billion.
The projects will focus on reducing corruption, providing
services to citizens and creating and enhancing
capacity of the industry. A public-private partnership model will
be employed to execute government projects.
E-government is going to be a core focus of the PTI and
the model will be used to increase transparency. An open
government data policy will be in effect to allow citizens to
audit the government’s performance.
As with any project that aims to increase digitalization, focus will
be placed on data privacy. In addition, projects and policies will be
launched to increase Pakistan’s cyber security capacity.