PTI promoted politics of agitation, chaos: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) promoted politics of agitation and chaos in the country.

PTI chief Imran Khan had hatched a planed conspiracy to derail the system during sit-ins at D-Chowk but he was failed in do so, he said talking to a private news channel.

The ministers aid Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was popular party in the country and it was respecting to all political parties.

He said, during last sit-ins of PTI, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had given side of democracy.

He said the present government had not adopted confrontation policy with institutions.