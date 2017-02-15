PTI producing false info both in and outside court: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) was producing false information both in and outside the court in Panama Papers case.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, he said the court will decide the case on merit.

He said the prime minister’s counsel had furnished evidence regarding the ownership of London’s flats.

He said PTI had to prove its claim that the flats were the property of Sharif family since 1990.

The PTI was targeting Maryam Nawaz by leveling baseless allegation as she would be the next leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and could not provide any eveidence against her in the court, he added.

The minister said the PTI was habitual of making fabricated stories as it had already failed to produce any proof in pre poll rigging case.

Parliamentary Secretary of CADD Maiza Hameed talking to

media said the PTI was challenging the mandate of the people by imposing its own decision.