PTI politicizing Panama papers for petty political gains: Anusha

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Minister of State of Information
Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rahman Monday said Pakistan
Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was politicizing the Panama papers issue for
petty political gains.
Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, the minister said
that PTI had failed to produce any single evidence in the court on
Panama papers and now they were just misleading the people on the issue.
She said that politicians had to face allegations but
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the only political leader, who had
presented himself for accountability for false allegations levelled
by the opponent political party.
She said the people were fully supporting the Prime Minister as
they knew that his name was not mentioned in the Panama Papers and
that the matter was propagated just to mislead them.
The minister said it was for the first time in the history of
the country that old money transactions’ record was provided with
full documents before the honorable court.
She said despite negative propaganda, the government of Pakistan
Muslim League-Nawaz continued working on fulfillment of its agenda of
making Pakistan a prosperous and progressive country.
She said even PTI chief himself was a confused person as evident from the facts and figures which he daily said in public, refutes those contained in the documents available with the court.
Central leader Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Talal Chaudhry said
that chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan should stop
misleading people on Panama papers and present trail of foreign funding
to his party.
He asked the PTI chief to show financial documents in that regard so
that people should know as to from where the amount collected as donations and where it was spent.
“Now PTI chief Imran Khan should stop deceiving people and wait
for the 2018 election which would be an eye opener for him, he added.
He said that there was not a single evidence against the prime
minister in the documents submitted by the PTI with the court. They
had failed to collect any proof of what they were saying in public,
he added.
PTI politicizing Panama papers for petty political gains: Anusha
ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Minister of State of Information