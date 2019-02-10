PTI-PML-Q differences not irreconcilable: Naeem-ul-Haq

LAHORE, Feb 10 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq Saturday said differences between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) were not irreconcilable.

Talking to media-persons after meeting with PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at the latter’s residence here, he said he met the PML-Q leader on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI would take its allies both at Centre and provinces along, he said.