PTI persistently indulged in mud-slinging at state institutions: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): State Minister for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said

that Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) had persistently indulged in mud-slinging at the

constitutional institutions, denigrating them and even using abusive language against them

from every convenient roof-top besides maligning the coveted office of the Prime Minister.

The PTI also triggered a campaign maligning against the constitutional

institutions during the Dawn Leaks and also reinforced the narrative of the

enemy in the backdrop of the ICJ interim decision in Kalbhushan case, she added.

Speaking to the media men outside Supreme Court premises here,she

said that during the last four years, the whole nation saw how Imran Khan

abused the national institutions in whatever way he could.

The minister said Imran Khan did not know how to respect others and

the constitutional state entities as he was unfamiliar with the word of respect.

She said that PTI wanted to foment confrontation between the state

institutions as was evident from the speeches and tweets of parliamentary

representatives of the party. Marriyum said that PTI was doing politics at the cost of the

dignity and prestige of the national institutions to gain cheap popularity and such

machinations and shenanigans were clearly meant to obstruct progress that was underway in the country.

She observed that the courts issued contempt notices against Imran

Khan and even declared him uncivilized, but the PTI chief refused to appear

before them.

The MOS said that Imran Khan had no interest in the development of the

country through mega-projects like CPEC, strengthening of constitutional institutions or a secure future for the youth.

She said that the nation must know that the Prime Minister was

working day and night to orchestrate a secure future for the nation and the

youth.

The minister said that Supreme Court expressed satisfaction overthe

report presented to it by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and in its remarks

acknowledged the fact that the Prime Minister and all other institutions were cooperating

with the JIT. She expressed the hope that the JIT on Panama Papers would proceed in the matter according to law and constitution.

Marriyum pointed out that while the Prime Minister had presented

record of his three generations before the court for his own dignity and

gaining the trust of the people Imran Khan had refused to provide record

of even the last three years to the court and has been avoiding appearing before the Supreme Court, High Court and Election Commission.

The minister said that Imran Khan tried to befool people by climbing

on top of the containers, taking to streets and continuously telling lies to the people. She

urged the PTI chairman to shun the politics of lies and hurling unsubstantiated allegations

at his political opponents and try to seek support of the people on the basis of performance.

She remarked that the people in KPK who did not have schools, hospitals and were afflicted with backwardness, waited in vain for Imran Khan and his party to deliver in the province.