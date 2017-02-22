PTI only want to defame Sharif family : Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique on Wednesday said that PTI was afraid of economic achievements of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, therefore, it was targetting him.

” Nawaz Sharif is the founder of new Pakistan”, he said.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, he said

that in the past dictator Pervaiz Musharaf derailed democractic process by toppling the elected government and now once again Imran Khan was making efforts to overthrow the government.

He said that Panama case was a political issue , adding

Imran Khan, Shaikh Rashid and Siraj-Ulhaq were exploiting the issue for media trial of PML-N to get political milegae in the upcoming elections.

Saad Rafique said PTI’s politics of igitation on panama issue and media trial was only meant to defame Sharif family.

He said the all economy had been stabalized due to effective policies of the present govenemnt.

The minister said that PML-N would fight Panama case in the court of public.