PTI obstructing development, electoral reforms: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said
that the PTI was obstructing development as well as electoral reforms by
staying away from the deliberations of the electoral reforms
committee, which forced the Election Commission to boycott the
reforms process.
In a statement issued here, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that
instead of slogan-mongering on the roads, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf
(PTI) should participate in the deliberations of electoral reforms committee.
She said that the tactics to pressurize the state institutions
and hurling abuses at them would never succeed.
Marriyum Auranzeb said that National Assembly Speaker Ayaz
Sadiq had played a similar role in bringing the ECP back to
electoral reforms committee as he did in facilitating the return of
PTI legislators to the parliament.
She said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could
rightly boast of electoral reforms, which were being orchestrated in
the country for the first time, besides strengthening the constitutional institutions that now would not be affected by Imran’s allegations and criticism.
The minister said that Imran Khan was running away from
presenting record of the funds donated to the party from overseas to
the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and instead was trying to
ridicule and pressurize it as he wanted a verdict of his own choice.
It has almost become his second nature to use derogatory
language whenever he is questioned about his misdeeds and the party
funds, she added.
Marriyum observed that the other PTI leaders and activists
were also emulating him and even trying to excel him in the trade of
using invectives against institutions and political opponents, but
the nation would not allow them to get away with their machinations.
She said that the nation would itself protect the national
institutions. She challenged Imran Khan to identify even a
single step that he took in the interest of the country and the
people.
Meanwhile talking to a news channel, she said that for the
first time in the history of the country electoral reforms were
being introduced by the PML-N government and the Election Commission
was in the process of their implementation, but the PTI was trying to
impede the process by its negative attitude and insulting conduct
towards the ECP, while all other parties were cooperating.
The minister observed that the PTI had become habitual of
enforcing its decisions on others and paid scant respect to the
proposals of anyone else.
Rejecting the court verdicts was also the hallmark of the
politics of the party as was done by Imran Khan after the judicial
commission repudiated allegations of the party regarding rigging in
the 2013 elections, she added
Marriyum said that the ECP asked Imran to provide details of
foreign funding to the party and its assets, but he was not ready to
provide the required documents.
She said that it was because of non-cooperation of PTI
legislators and their staying away from the meeting of the reforms
committee that the ECP dissociated itself from its deliberations.
The minister said that it was due to the efforts of the
National Assembly Speaker that the ECP had agreed to be part of the
reforms process again and he also played a similar role when the PTI
parliamentarians resigned.
Marriyum expressed the hope that the PTI would now participate in
the deliberations of the electoral reforms committee.
