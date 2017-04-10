PTI obstructing development, electoral reforms: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said

that the PTI was obstructing development as well as electoral reforms by

staying away from the deliberations of the electoral reforms

committee, which forced the Election Commission to boycott the

reforms process.

In a statement issued here, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that

instead of slogan-mongering on the roads, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

(PTI) should participate in the deliberations of electoral reforms committee.

She said that the tactics to pressurize the state institutions

and hurling abuses at them would never succeed.

Marriyum Auranzeb said that National Assembly Speaker Ayaz

Sadiq had played a similar role in bringing the ECP back to

electoral reforms committee as he did in facilitating the return of

PTI legislators to the parliament.

She said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could

rightly boast of electoral reforms, which were being orchestrated in

the country for the first time, besides strengthening the constitutional institutions that now would not be affected by Imran’s allegations and criticism.

The minister said that Imran Khan was running away from

presenting record of the funds donated to the party from overseas to

the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and instead was trying to

ridicule and pressurize it as he wanted a verdict of his own choice.

It has almost become his second nature to use derogatory

language whenever he is questioned about his misdeeds and the party

funds, she added.

Marriyum observed that the other PTI leaders and activists

were also emulating him and even trying to excel him in the trade of

using invectives against institutions and political opponents, but

the nation would not allow them to get away with their machinations.

She said that the nation would itself protect the national

institutions. She challenged Imran Khan to identify even a

single step that he took in the interest of the country and the

people.

Meanwhile talking to a news channel, she said that for the

first time in the history of the country electoral reforms were

being introduced by the PML-N government and the Election Commission

was in the process of their implementation, but the PTI was trying to

impede the process by its negative attitude and insulting conduct

towards the ECP, while all other parties were cooperating.

The minister observed that the PTI had become habitual of

enforcing its decisions on others and paid scant respect to the

proposals of anyone else.

Rejecting the court verdicts was also the hallmark of the

politics of the party as was done by Imran Khan after the judicial

commission repudiated allegations of the party regarding rigging in

the 2013 elections, she added

Marriyum said that the ECP asked Imran to provide details of

foreign funding to the party and its assets, but he was not ready to

provide the required documents.

She said that it was because of non-cooperation of PTI

legislators and their staying away from the meeting of the reforms

committee that the ECP dissociated itself from its deliberations.

The minister said that it was due to the efforts of the

National Assembly Speaker that the ECP had agreed to be part of the

reforms process again and he also played a similar role when the PTI

parliamentarians resigned.

Marriyum expressed the hope that the PTI would now participate in

the deliberations of the electoral reforms committee.