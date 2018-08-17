PTI not to make any compromise on accountability: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Usman Dar on Friday said his party would not make any compromise on accountability process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), had been ruling the country for the last thirty years but they could not streamline the system.

He said Imran Khan as a chief of the PTI had made twenty two years struggle and committed to change the fate of Pakistan. He said the PTI had played the role for strong opposition during the last five year period.

To a question regarding the matter of recounting of votes in different constituencies, he said the PTI chief had stated that if the opposition parties had reservation over the process of election then they should go to election commission.