PTI not to enter in alliance with PPP, PML-N for govt formation: Imran

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has said that his party would never make alliance with PPP and PML-N regarding the formation of government after winning upcoming general election.

Talking to a private news channel, he said corruption was behind all the problems pertaining to the country and alleged Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were corrupt elements.

He said after Panama Papers issue, people had understood his point of view regarding corruption. Pakistan needed an honest leader, who would bring a revolutionary change in the country, he said and added that this general election would change the fate of the country.

Imran Khan said his party would make seat adjustments against opponent parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the general election 2018. He expressed hope that massive turn out would report in the upcoming election.

He said we had announced 100 days plan, which would bring development and prosperity in the country. PTI wanted to change the style of governance. “Its manifesto is ready and will be released soon” he said.

After winning the election, he would declare the Prime Minister’s House a higher educational institution. He said Governor Houses would be changed into public parks and guest houses.

He said the PTI was making full preparations for the election. “I have a match with the PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz), I want to win the election, for which the PTI will make seat adjustments with other political parties, “ he added.

He said loans soared to the level of 27 thousands billion from 6 thousand billions, which was negatively impacting the national economy.

To a question, he said shortage of water was a core issue of the country and its solution would be part of the PTI’s manifesto. Dams would be constructed to overcome water issue after evolving a consensus with all the provinces, he added.