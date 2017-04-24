PTI not popular party among masses: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was not a popular political party among the masses and could not come into power through vote bank.

Many decisions had come against the PTI chief Imran Khan even in California court, he talking to a private news channel said.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had submitted solid documentary evidences in the Supreme Court on Panama Papers while the PTI had presented unverified documents.

Musadik Malik said Joint Investigation Team (JIT) would probe the documents presented in the apex court by both parties.

He said, “We would accept the JIT decision in this regard.”

Musadik Malik said name of Prime Minister was not mentioned in the Panama Papers.

Names of former prime minister and former interior minister were mentioned in Panama Papers and investigations would be held against all of them, he added.