PTI nominates Ghani, Mahmud for election of Speaker, Dy Speaker KP PA

PESHAWAR, Aug 13 (APP):Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday nominated Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani MPA, hailing from Abbotabad, as its candidate for the post speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

A spokesman for PTI media cell informed APP that Mahmud Jan MPA hailing from Peshawar would contest the election for deputy speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The election for the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held on August 15.

The aspirant candidates can file nomination papers for the elections of Speaker and Deputy Speaker by 4 pm of August 14.

The PTI has attained two third majority in the KP Assembly in the recently held elections and as such its candidates would face no problem in occupying both these coveted slots.

However the opposition parties have also decided to field joint candidates for the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker KP Assembly.

The opposition not named yet their candidates.