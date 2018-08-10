PTI nominates Ch. Sarwar as Governor Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated party leader Asad Qaiser as Speaker of the National Assembly and Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar as Governor of Punjab.

PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the reporters on Friday about the Party’s nominations for the posts of NA Speaker and Punjab Governor. “We have clear majority in Punjab and we are in a position to form government in the province,” Qureshi said. Replying to a question regarding appointment of next Punjab Chief Minister, the PTI leader remarked that final name will be revealed by the Party chief Imran Khan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said PTI will hold a meeting of the parliamentary committees of the parties and the allies on Monday to discuss future strategy in the process of formation of government. He said the Party has also assigned some senior party leaders the task of coordinating with elected members of the Party.