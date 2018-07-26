PTI Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari wins PP-274 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-274 Muzaffargarh-VII by securing 27,597 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Muhammad Qasim Shah stood second by getting 25,535 votes. The third

position was grabbed by independent candidate Muhammad Nawab Khan Gopang with 26,035 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 60.56%.