PTI MPA-elect Ghulam Abbas dies of cardiac arrest

MULTAN,Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA-elect from PP-222 (Jalalpur Pirwala),Ghulam Abbas Khaki died of cardiac failure

late night Tuesday.

Four days back MPA-elect Khaki suffered heart attack and was shifted to

a private hospital in Islamabad.He remained unconscious till his death in the hospital.The MPA-elect had won

seat on PTI ticket after he defeated Mehdi Abbas Langah of PML-N with huge margin.

The funeral prayer would be held at Pul Khara,15 kilometres from Shujabad city.