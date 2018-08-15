MULTAN,Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA-elect from PP-222 (Jalalpur Pirwala),Ghulam Abbas Khaki died of cardiac failure
late night Tuesday.
Four days back MPA-elect Khaki suffered heart attack and was shifted to
a private hospital in Islamabad.He remained unconscious till his death in the hospital.The MPA-elect had won
seat on PTI ticket after he defeated Mehdi Abbas Langah of PML-N with huge margin.
The funeral prayer would be held at Pul Khara,15 kilometres from Shujabad city.
PTI MPA-elect Ghulam Abbas dies of cardiac arrest
MULTAN,Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA-elect from PP-222 (Jalalpur Pirwala),Ghulam Abbas Khaki died of cardiac failure