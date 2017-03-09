PTI members behaving like Imran as he did in cricket grounds: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Leader, of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that the behaviour of the members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was just like Imran Khan as he (Imran) did in the cricket grounds.

Talking to media persons in the Parliament Lobby, he regretted that an immature politician of PTI Murad Saeed attacked on the members of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in the parliament house.

He was of the view that Murad Saeed has shown his disrespect to the Speaker in Assembly session and out of the assembly by again attacking the parliamentarians.

“It was all because of the poor training imparted by Imran Khan”, he said and added, Murad Saeed need to get training from the senior politicians.

He alleged that the PTI leaders use derogatory words like their leader Imran Khan.

“As a senior and mature politician I am forgiving Murad Saeed as I know he was immature leader”, Latif remarked.