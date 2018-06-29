PTI loyalist decry ‘injustice’ over ticket distribution

ATTOCK, Jun 29 (APP)::Former State Minister and PTI central leader, Malik Amin Aslam has alleged that PTI leadership has ignored merit in awarding party tickets for general election 2018.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here Friday, Malik Amin said his supporters protested against the injustice done by the party’s leadership and the protest was their democratic right however, he said he has accepted the party’s decision.

He said that most of the candidates who were denied party ticket violated the oath but he would never betray his party leadership.

Responding to different questions, Malik said that the reason behind the injustice in giving party tickets is triple B (BBB) which means Bribe , Blackmailing and Betrayal. He said that he had been associated with PTI for the last ten years and the reason behind this association is the party’s stand against corruption. He would not participate in any election campaign of the PTI candidates because of certain reasons, he added.