PTI leading in NA, KP assemblies so far; PML-N in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) is so far reportedly leading in the National Assembly constituencies and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly seats while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is ahead of its adversaries in Punjab assembly as the counting is yet going on.

According to the data on party position maintained by the Election Commission based on the progressive results at 32 percent of the vote count by the time (0215 hours), the PTI so far leads in 110 constituencies of the National Assembly followed by the PML-N in 68 and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in 37.

The ECP data shows the PML-N leading in 132 constituencies of Punjab Assembly followed by the PTI with majority on 122 seats, according to 29 percent statistics. The independent candidates are third in the row in the province by leading in 29 constituencies.

According to the ECP’s data on 17 vote count, the PPP has so far been able to get majority in 70 constituencies in Sindh Assembly followed by PTI in 22 and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan in 19.

The ECP data on 25 percent vote count shows the PTI yet leading in 65 constituencies of KP Assembly followed by Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) in nine and Awami National Party in eight.

The Balochistan Awami Party has so far been leading in 14 Balochistan assembly constituencies followed by Balochistan National Party in 14 and MMA in eight, according to ECP’s data based on 18 percent vote count.