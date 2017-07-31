PTI leadership habitual of using derogatory language: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League
Nawaz (PML-N) Khurram Dastgir Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf
(PTI) leadership was habitual of using derogatory language against
others.
Nomination of Sheikh Rasheed by PTI as candidate for slot of
premiership also depicted their political standing, he said
talking to a private news channel.
He said now it was time for PTI chief Imran Khan to face
accountability in the courts.
Khurram said that the PML-N has respect for the courts as it
implemented Supreme Court verdict on Panama Papers despite having
reservations.
He said nothing was proved against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for
misusing his office during investigations on Panama Papers.
He said PTI played video statement in its public gathering
of dictator Pervez Musharraf who had broken the constitution.
