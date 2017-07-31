PTI leadership habitual of using derogatory language: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz (PML-N) Khurram Dastgir Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

(PTI) leadership was habitual of using derogatory language against

others.

Nomination of Sheikh Rasheed by PTI as candidate for slot of

premiership also depicted their political standing, he said

talking to a private news channel.

He said now it was time for PTI chief Imran Khan to face

accountability in the courts.

Khurram said that the PML-N has respect for the courts as it

implemented Supreme Court verdict on Panama Papers despite having

reservations.

He said nothing was proved against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for

misusing his office during investigations on Panama Papers.

He said PTI played video statement in its public gathering

of dictator Pervez Musharraf who had broken the constitution.