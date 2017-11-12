PTI leaders misusing KP govt helicopter: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Nov 12 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam Sunday said those who cited an example of simplicity of Norway’s Prime Minister for using a bi-cycle, were misusing the helicopter of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for personal purpose.

Addressing the youth convention at Wadoodia Hall in Swat district, Amir Muqam, who is also president of Pakistan Muslim Leaqgue-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had only used the youth for holding sit-ins.

He said the leadership of a political party was inciting youngsters for holding of protest processions while

that of another party was utilizing their energies for creating job opportunities for the youth, providing laptops,

launching of loan schemes and skill training programmes.

“The youngsters should extend support to those who are following constructive policies and reject those

who are using their passion just for the attainment of power through unfair means,” he added.

Amir Muqam also asked the PTI government in KP as how much playing grounds had been constructed in the province. When the PTI formed the government, it claimed that stadiums would be constructed at each union

council in the province, he recalled.

He said the PML-N leadership would not allow the PTI to play with the sentiments of the youth and use them for attainment of their nefarious political designs.

The incumbent federal government of the PML-N, he said, had launched revolutionary programmes for

socioeconomic development of youth. The party leadership did not want the youth indulged in sit-ins and processions, rather it desired to see them engaged in their studies for becoming future developers of the country, he added.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif gave special attention to the youth development and for that

purpose he launched the youth business loan scheme for eradication of unemployment from the country. The federal

government also launched `Qarza-e-Hasna’ scheme which would benefit around five million youngsters in five years.

The government, he said, also launched the youth training scheme for provision of internship facility to youth with master degrees on monthly salary of Rs 25,000 for six months. The programme had been benefitting some 25,000 youth across the country.

In order to improve working abilities of youth, a skill training programme was also launched in the country which had benefitted around 295,530 youngsters only in Khyber Pakhutnkhwa, he added.

He said the government also launched scheme for distribution of 100,000 laptops on annual basis as a result of which 38,878 lap tops were provided among students in KP.