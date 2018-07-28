PTI leader lauds ECP for holding free, fair elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Memood Kiani Saturday lauded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding general election in a free fair and transparent manner in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people had given their decision in favour of the PTI and it would form federal as well as provincial government in the Punjab.

He said though holding protest was a democratic right of opposition parties, but the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other parties should accept the people’s decision of rejecting them.

The people did not vote for the PPP and the PML-N due to their poor performance in the past, he added.

He appreciated the PPP’s decision of joining the parliament, which, he said, would strengthen the democracy.