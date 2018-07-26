PTI Jawad Hussain wins NA-47 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Jawad huasain has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-47 Tribal Area-viii by securing 11,102 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of MMA Qasim Gul stood second by getting 68,98 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Independent candidate Zabit Gul, with 6,439 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 32.87 %.