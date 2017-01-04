PTI itself has changed lawyers in Panama case, should not criticise others: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) itself had changed its lawyers in the Panama Papers case and it should not criticise others.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI had failed to present even a single documented evidence regrading involvement of the prime Minister in the Panama Papers issue.

The minister said the PTI could not prove corruption of a single penny by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, whose name was not mentioned in the Panama Papers.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) respected courts and would accept their decisions, he added.

He said the PTI chief Imran Khan was a pioneer owner of offshore companies while his party leader Jahangir Tareen had admitted that forming an offshore company was not illegal.