PTI issues final lists of ticket holders for NA and provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday issued final list of ticket holders for National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.

According to the PTI Central Media Department, some 244 tickets were awarded for National Assembly seats while 277 tickets for Punjab , 97 tickets each for Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

and 40 tickets for Balochistan assembly.

According to PTI spokesman, PTI Chief Imran Khan had approved the final list. Some changes were

made in awarding party tickets to the candidates.

It is also worth mentioning that 14 NA tickets were issued to women candidates, while 21 candidates were fielded from Karachi for National Assembly.

Some changes were also made in awarding party tickets after reviewing applications submitted by

various contesting candidates.

PTI chairman will contest general elections from five constituencies including Islamabad, Mianwali, Bannu, Karachi and Lahore while Senior PTI stalwart Shah Mehmood Queeshi will contest from Multan-NA-155 and Umerkot NA-220.

Former PTI MNA Ali Muhammad Khan will contest from NA-22 Mardan while Abdul Majeed Niazi is

fielded from NA-187 Layyah. Asad Umer is also in run for NA seat from the federal capital. Ahmed Hassan protest also brought fruits and he was awarded ticket for NA from Multan.

In some constituencies including Rawalpindi NA-60 and NA-62, PTI is supporting Awami

Mulim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and in Gujrat, Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.