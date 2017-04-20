PTI is working to stop development programe of PML-N govt: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Minister for Planning and
Development Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf
(PTI), chief Imran Khan had one point agenda to stop development
oriented program of PML-N government.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan had a
fear that his party’s political future would be ended if mega
development projects launched by the present government would be completed.
Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court to constitute
Joint Investigation Team (JIT), he said the opposition would again
face disappointment from JIT probe.
Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) after being
continuously defeated in elections from Pakistan Muslim League
Nawaz (PML-N), tried to send the elected government home by filing
petition in SC.
PTI had failed in its ambition, he added.
He said PTI’s petition to disqualify the Prime Minister, had
been rejected by the apex court.
The minister said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was most
favorite leader of the masses due to its people-friendly policies.
He said Imran Khan was using corruption merely as slogan to
keep alive his politics otherwise, if he was sincere against
corruption, he should have taken exemplary measurers in Khyber-
Pakhtunkhwa in that regard.
