PTI is committed to eradicate corruption, poverty on priority basis: PTI Leaders

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Pakistan Tehrek e Insaf leader Dr Shireen Mazari Tuesday said that PTI is committed to eradicate corruption and poverty on periorty basis.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, she said that it is part of the democratic process to negotiate with small elected parties and independents to form the government. Major political parties are contacting the elected independents to win the number game to form the provincial government in Punjab, she added.

She mention that most of the independents have already joined PTI and we are strong enough to form the government in Punjab. We make it clear to newly joined members that PTI will not compromise on its vision at any cost, she said .

She said that we have a lot of challenges to face and immediate problem is to take Pakistan out of the Financial Action Task Force grey list.

PTI leader Sheikh Salman Naeem also said that PTI leadership is making consistent efforts to complete the required number of MPAs to form the government in Punjab.

He hoped that in a couple of days, we will be in the position to announce our provincial government in Punjab. Majority of the independents have joined PTI. The independents will officially join the party after the notification of ECP. The chairman PTI Imran Khan will finalize the name of Chief Minister Punjab, he added.

Another PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed said that PTI holds clear majority in the Center and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, however, the required number of MPAs to form the government in Punjab will soon be achieved because independents also realize the fact the real change can only be brought under the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said that senior leadership of PTI is in contact with the independents to achieve the remaining numbers to form the government in Punjab.

He said that our foremost priority is to present our narrative aggressively and portray a positive and strong image of the country.

To a question, he said that Kashmir is a core issue needs to be solved and Pakistan will have to adopt an aggressive and serious approach to highlight the issue on international forums.

PTI leader Umar Ayub also said that upcoming government will have to take rigorous and revolutionary steps to address the challenge of Economic instability in the country.

He said that economy revival is imperative for development and te current economic issues need to be resolved include current fiscal deficit, currency depreciation, low foreign exchange reserves and imports.

The tax collection system needs to be improved and upgraded to generate maximum revenue and increase the tax net in the country, he added.

He said that the most alarming issue is water crisis in the country and the government will have to make new dams and water reserves on priority basis to store water and address energy related issues. The situation will not change overnight; however, the government will have to take hard decisions to counter existing challenges, he added.