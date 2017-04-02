PTI introduces confrontation, derogatory politics: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, April 2 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq
Fazal Chaudhry on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had
introduced politics of confrontation and derogatory language
in the country.
No Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, he said,
had used unparlimentary language against political opponents.
Talking to a private news channel, the minister said political
differences were part of democratic system but the same should not
be based on personal enmity.
He said the PTI leadership was in the habit of criticizing
courts and other state institutions.
He said there was no improvement in education and health sectors,
and police department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the PTI was telling
lies in that regard.
Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif had announced many projects for Sindh province.