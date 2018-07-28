PTI in strong position to form Punjab govt: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said PTI was in a strong position to make its government in Punjab.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI would get the required numbers for forming its government in the province after including the elected members of its ally party Pakistan Muslim League-Q and independent candidates.

He said the PTI after forming its government, would improve governance and bring reforms in the institutions.

To a question, Fawad Chaudhry said on-going development projects would be completed and unlike previous government, low cast public transport projects would be launched to provide better traveling facilities to masses.