PTI impedes uplift projects in NA-4 fearing PML-N win in by-poll: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Sept 19 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister Engr Ameer
Muqam Tuesday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government
had impeded work on development projects in NA-4 Peshawar fearing victory
of the PML-N candidate in the by-poll.
Responding to allegations levelled by provincial ministers
against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said the development projects, including sui gas supply, feeders and grid stations for NA-4
were not approved or started by the federal government overnight. The
projects were approved by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
during the life time late Gulzar Khan, late Member of the National
Assembly from the constituency.
Amir Muqam, who is also president of PML-N Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, said
work on the gas supply project to NA-4 was inaugurated by him on July 26.
Similarly, all other projects underway in NA-4 were inaugurated by him
and the PTI minister instead pursuing a policy to mislead people, should better check their plaques carrying his name and showing dates of inauguration.
He said the PTI itself did not initiate any development project in
the province and was instead impeding those initiated by the PML-N for the welfare of masses. The people would reject such elements who were making hurdles in the development process, he added.
The advisor said he had initiated various projects worth billions of
rupees in NA-4 despite the fact that it was not his constituency and he
had never thought contesting election from here.
He expressed the resolve that the PML-N would continue the policy of
indiscriminate development process across the KP and the country.
