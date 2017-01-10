PTI holds no evidence on Panama Papers: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had not a single evidence to prove its allegations in the Panama Papers case.

PTI’s allegations against the prime minister were based on lies, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said it was easy to level allegations against opponents but the courts wanted evidence.

He said PTI chief Imran Khan had asserted that levelling allegations against the government was his job but the apex court would give its verdict on the Panama Papers issue on merit.

Dr Tariq Fazal said PTI had not submitted a single evidence before the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the Panama Papers.