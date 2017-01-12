PTI holds no evidence in Pananma Papers case: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI),

could not present any evidence regarding the Panama Papers case.

He said the case was sub judice and the PTI should wait for

the decision in this regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Sharif

family had submitted the record in the court.

Dr Tariq Fazal said different lawyers from the side of

prime minister’s family were proceeding the case.

To a question regarding the prime minister’s statement on

money trial, he said no contradictory statement was given regarding

the case.