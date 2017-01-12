ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI),
could not present any evidence regarding the Panama Papers case.
He said the case was sub judice and the PTI should wait for
the decision in this regard.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the Sharif
family had submitted the record in the court.
Dr Tariq Fazal said different lawyers from the side of
prime minister’s family were proceeding the case.
To a question regarding the prime minister’s statement on
money trial, he said no contradictory statement was given regarding
the case.
PTI holds no evidence in Pananma Papers case: Dr Tariq
ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Minister of State for Capital