PTI has no vision: Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP):Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) did not have any political vision as its last government in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa could not deliver for the welfare of the province.

He appreciated former Punjab chief minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for launching metro bus and orange line train but alleged that Imran Khan had taken commission in various projects in KP.

Fazal-ur-Rehman said MMA had won many seats in 2002 and formed the government in one province. The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) had given many sacrifices for MMA and nobody could neglect them, he added.

“We had awarded tickets to candidates in all constituencies of Punjab and KP to contest elections against PTI and PML-N and in Sindh, the party had already made alliance with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). Our candidates will also contest against feudalism in Balochistan,” he informed.

Commenting on the attack on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s rally at Layari Karachi, he strongly condemned the incident and prayed that such incidents should not happen again in the country.

He said peace was restored in the country due to sacrifices of civilian and valiant armed forces in war against terrorism.

Commenting on Kashmir dispute, he said Kashmir was an issue of the whole sub-continent and it should not be limited only at Parliamentary Kashmir Committee.