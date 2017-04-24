PTI had double standards: Danyial

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N)

leader Daniyal Aziz Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had double standards as it was asking for accountability of others but kept its party’s accounts secret and did not permit anyone to enquire about them.

He was speaking to reporters outside the Election Commission building after attending hearing of foreign funding embezzlement case against PTI.

In the past, the PTI made used to say that all its accounts were posted on its website, Daniyal said.

He said it seems there are two types of laws in the country; one is for Nawaz Sharif and the other one is for Imran Khan and citizens.

He said leaders and workers of PML-N were demanding answers for the discriminatory attitude.

He expressed amazement that case against an individual “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif” was taken up in court while similar case of Panama Papers against 450 persons was still to be heard.

The decades old matters of Sharif family were put before the court but the ECP in one case stated that issues of parliamentarians before the elections of 2013 were not open to judicial proceedings, he noted.

He said the ECP was angry at the attitude of PTI chief Imran Khan.

Counsel of Imran Khan again sought time for responding to the contempt of court notice issued to his client, he added.

Daniyal said the PTI was hiding behind stays and exemptions in Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and it was trying to find out a escape route from the courts.

He demanded the PTI to put its party’s money trail before the ECP.

He said the ECP in its order termed behaviour of Imran Khan “filthy and uncivilized” for violating law and the Constitution.

Imran Khan said he was blackmailed whenever his scandals were exposed, he added.

The reality was that Akbar S Babar filed the case many years ago, he said.

Daniyal said the petitions filed against Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen were still pending in the Supreme Court and the ECP.

Hanif Abbasi filed a case against Imran Khan in the which was still not brought up for hearing in Supreme Court.

He said Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen had made confessional statements about their financial wrongdoings.