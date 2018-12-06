ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq Thursday said the economic team of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s government including Finance Minister Asad Umar would not be replaced.
Those working with economic team of PTI, would work in the same position, he stated while talking to a private news channel.
PTI govt’s economic team not to be replaced: Naeem ul Haq
