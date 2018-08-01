PTI govt to take revolutionary steps for resolving people’s problems: Naeem ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesman Naeem Ul Haq Wednesday reiterated that the PTI government would take revolutionary steps to address the problems being faced by the people.

Talking to media persons here, he said the PTI had emerged the largest party both at the Centre and Punjab and Chairman Imran Khan was busy in holding consultative meetings for the formation of governments.

He said addressing public issues was the PTI’s top priority and the masses would soon witness a visible change in that regard.

Naeem ul Haq said the past governments had done nothing good for the people, who had been deprived of their due rights during the last 70 years. Now the national resources would be utilized for their welfare as the PTI government ensure creation of some 10 million jobs, he added.

He said the country’s economy was also facing a serious crisis and Asad Umar was already working to evolve a strategy to steer it out of problems.

He said the PTI not only had the public support but it was also being backed by the international community. Some eight million overseas Pakistanis and some had shown their interest to make investment in Pakistan, he added.

To a question, Naeemul Haq said Imran Khan would take oath as prime minister at the President House. Dignitaries from member states of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) were expected to attend the oath taking ceremony, he added.

To another query, he said the formation of federal cabinet would be finalized within two days.