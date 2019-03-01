PTI govt to support universities to promote Quranic teachings: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday assured that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government will extend all possible support to the educational institutions for promoting Quranic teachings and adopting it into practical life.

Addressing the concluding session of the first-ever International conference on Ilm al-Qiraat here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), he underlined the need of setting up Quran Study Centres at the Universities level for better understanding and practicing of the Holy Quran.