PTI govt to present its economic agenda tomorrow: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, on Tuesday said tomorrow would be an important day as Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government would present its economic agenda before masses.

In a tweet, the minister said during first five months the incumbent government overcame balance of payment issues and the economic crisis created by deadly economic policies of the previous government.

Now the PTI government would give its own economic agenda, he said adding that 2019 would be the year of achieving real targets set by the government.